Menu

The Southeast Missouri State University Board of Governors made more appointments

The Southeast Missouri State University Board of Governors reappointed
Dr. Brad Sheriff, vice president of finance and administration, to the River
Campus Board of Managers. Sheriff’s new term will be effective through
December 1, 2026.
Sheriff is one of three Southeast Missouri State University representatives
on the Board of Managers along with Brad Koester, major gift officer for
University Advancement, and Rhonda Weller-Stilson, dean of the Holland
College of Arts and Media.

Daily Headlines Newsletter

Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning.

Click here to subscribe for free!

Related Posts