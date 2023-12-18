The Southeast Missouri State University Board of Governors made more appointments
The Southeast Missouri State University Board of Governors reappointed
Dr. Brad Sheriff, vice president of finance and administration, to the River
Campus Board of Managers. Sheriff’s new term will be effective through
December 1, 2026.
Sheriff is one of three Southeast Missouri State University representatives
on the Board of Managers along with Brad Koester, major gift officer for
University Advancement, and Rhonda Weller-Stilson, dean of the Holland
College of Arts and Media.