The Southeast Missouri State University Board of Governors made more appointments

The Southeast Missouri State University Board of Governors reappointed

Dr. Brad Sheriff, vice president of finance and administration, to the River

Campus Board of Managers. Sheriff’s new term will be effective through

December 1, 2026.

Sheriff is one of three Southeast Missouri State University representatives

on the Board of Managers along with Brad Koester, major gift officer for

University Advancement, and Rhonda Weller-Stilson, dean of the Holland

College of Arts and Media.

