A Cape Girardeau man faces felony charges

Cape Girardeau resident Jeremy Franklin faces charges of felony second-degree domestic

assault and misdemeanor third-degree kidnapping after allegedly assaulting a woman at a local

hotel early Saturday. Arrested and held on a $20,000 cash or surety bond, Franklin is accused

of punching the woman in the face multiple times following an argument. Cape Girardeau police

responded to the incident around 3 a.m. on Saturday, finding the victim with multiple knee

lacerations and facial swelling. Franklin is currently in custody.

