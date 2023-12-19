A Poplar Bluff man is facing multiple charges

A Poplar Bluff man, Floyd Celvin Williams, is facing multiple charges, including kidnapping,

domestic assault, and resisting arrest, after allegedly holding a woman hostage for two days.

The victim managed to escape on Saturday, revealing that Williams had beaten her, struck her

with a sledgehammer, and tied her to a chair with cords to prevent her from leaving. When

investigators attempted to question Williams about the alleged kidnapping, he fled, but officers

were able to apprehend and arrest him. He is currently being held at the Butler County Jail.

