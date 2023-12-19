A Poplar Bluff man is facing multiple charges
A Poplar Bluff man, Floyd Celvin Williams, is facing multiple charges, including kidnapping,
domestic assault, and resisting arrest, after allegedly holding a woman hostage for two days.
The victim managed to escape on Saturday, revealing that Williams had beaten her, struck her
with a sledgehammer, and tied her to a chair with cords to prevent her from leaving. When
investigators attempted to question Williams about the alleged kidnapping, he fled, but officers
were able to apprehend and arrest him. He is currently being held at the Butler County Jail.