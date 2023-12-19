County commissioners and the Perryville Board of Aldermen have opted to consolidate 911operations with St. Francois County
operations with St. Francois County to establish a joint dispatch center. A community letter
issued on Monday revealed that leaders assessed four options and determined that merging the
county’s dispatch operations with St. Francois County was the most cost-effective and efficient
choice for the community. Regarding affected employees, positions have been secured for
many, and those not retained will be offered a severance package.