County commissioners and the Perryville Board of Aldermen have opted to consolidate 911operations with St. Francois County

County commissioners and the Perryville Board of Aldermen have opted to consolidate 911

operations with St. Francois County to establish a joint dispatch center. A community letter

issued on Monday revealed that leaders assessed four options and determined that merging the

county’s dispatch operations with St. Francois County was the most cost-effective and efficient

choice for the community. Regarding affected employees, positions have been secured for

many, and those not retained will be offered a severance package.

