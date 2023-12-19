Governor Mike Parson announced five million dollars in grant funding for 20 Missouri colleges and universities

Missourri Republican Governor Mike Parson announced on Monday that five million dollars in

grant funding has been approved for 20 Missouri colleges and universities to continue

enhancing nursing education programs statewide. The governor saying the programs that were

awarded funds will provide scholarships and tuition assistance for nursing faculty, clinical

simulation equipment and staffing, technology enhancements, faculty pay increases, nursing

faculty professional development, and graduate nursing program development to educate more

nursing faculty.

