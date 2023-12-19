Governor Mike Parson announced five million dollars in grant funding for 20 Missouri colleges and universities
Missourri Republican Governor Mike Parson announced on Monday that five million dollars in
grant funding has been approved for 20 Missouri colleges and universities to continue
enhancing nursing education programs statewide. The governor saying the programs that were
awarded funds will provide scholarships and tuition assistance for nursing faculty, clinical
simulation equipment and staffing, technology enhancements, faculty pay increases, nursing
faculty professional development, and graduate nursing program development to educate more
nursing faculty.