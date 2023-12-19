Officers from the Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to a shooting on Monday

Officers from the Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to a shooting on Rock Creek

Ln. on Monday. The incident stemmed from a domestic dispute between two individuals, where

a victim was shot. The victim sustained non-life threatening injuries, receiving on-scene

treatment from EMS before being transported to a local hospital. The suspect, described as a

black male wearing dark clothing, a white ski mask, and black boots, fled the scene before

officers arrived. The investigation is ongoing, with active efforts to locate the suspect.

