Police responded to a report of a middle schooler allegedly bringing a gun to school in Kennett
Police responded to a report of a middle schooler allegedly bringing a gun to school in Kennett.
Around 9:17 a.m. on Monday, authorities were dispatched to the middle school after the
principal was informed by another student that a 12-year-old had a gun. The 12-year-old was
taken into custody and handed over to juvenile office authorities. Subsequently, the student was
transported to the Bloomfield Detention Center, awaiting the filing of charges.