The Jackson Board of Education is proposing a tax levy for the April ballot, aiming to enhance

teacher salaries and make them more competitive. The board is advocating for a 47-cent tax

levy, and if approved by voters, the increased property tax funds would support a 10 percent

wage increase over the next two school years. A similar proposal was on the April ballot last

year but was rejected by voters.

