The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education has issued its annual
performance report for the state’s 518 public school districts and 36 charter school networks.
The APR evaluates the progress of Missouri students, schools, and Local Educational Agencies
against the standards set by the Board of Education. The 2023 data indicates a slight decrease
in statewide scores, in line with national trends.