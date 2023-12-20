Menu

Cape Girardeau resident faces charges of domestic assault and kidnapping

Cape Girardeau resident Jeremy Franklin faces charges of felony second-degree domestic
assault and misdemeanor third-degree kidnapping after allegedly assaulting a woman at a local
hotel early Saturday. Arrested and held on a $20,000 cash or surety bond, Franklin is accused
of punching the woman in the face multiple times following an argument. Cape Girardeau police
responded to the incident around 3 a.m. on Saturday, finding the victim with multiple knee
lacerations and facial swelling. Franklin is currently in custody.

