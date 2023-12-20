State Representative Jamie Gragg proposed House Bill 1797, seeking to end the practice of changing time
In the 2024 Missouri Legislative session, State Representative Jamie Gragg
proposed House Bill 1797, seeking to end the practice of changing time.
The bill, known as the Daylight Saving as New Standard Time Pact, mirrors
a trend observed in nearly 20 states favoring year-round daylight saving
time over the past five years. Arizona and Hawaii already observe
permanent standard time. If approved, the bill would exempt Missouri from
Daylight Saving Time, as Representative Gragg advocates for the state to
abandon the practice of changing clocks.