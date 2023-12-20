In the 2024 Missouri Legislative session, State Representative Jamie Gragg

proposed House Bill 1797, seeking to end the practice of changing time.

The bill, known as the Daylight Saving as New Standard Time Pact, mirrors

a trend observed in nearly 20 states favoring year-round daylight saving

time over the past five years. Arizona and Hawaii already observe

permanent standard time. If approved, the bill would exempt Missouri from

Daylight Saving Time, as Representative Gragg advocates for the state to

abandon the practice of changing clocks.

