The Cape Girardeau Police are currently investigating a burglary at a

storage unit. Responding to a reported burglary on Bloomfield Rd. around

7:20 p.m. on Monday, officers spoke with the victim, who informed them

that his storage unit had been broken into. The man reported a theft of

approximately $5,000 worth of items. Individuals with information are

urged to contact the police department at 573-339-6313.

