The Cape Girardeau Police Department welcomed four new members to its

ranks and introduced them to the community. Patrolman Yousif Alwatari,

Anthony Brooks, Jaden Barney, and William Hulvey graduated from the

SEMO Law Enforcement Academy on December 14th. The following day,

December 15th, saw all four officers sworn in, taking their Oath of Office.

They will commence their field training without delay.

