The Paducah Site of the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has achieved another

milestone in the Office of Environmental Management calendar year by safely disposing

of over one million pounds of R-114 refrigerant, an environmental hazard stored at the

site. This reduction is equivalent to mitigating greenhouse gas emissions as if

approximately 10,000 vehicles were taken off the road each year.

