Three Rivers College students have the opportunity to earn college credit by learning to play the guitar
receive personalized, one-on-one instruction covering various topics and styles customized to
their musical interests and goals. To participate, students need to have their own guitar and
fulfill a performance and jury requirement through Zoom or submit a recorded sample for
evaluation.