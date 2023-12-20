Three Rivers College students have the opportunity to earn college credit by learning to play the guitar

Starting in January 2024, Three Rivers College students, in Poplar Bluff have the opportunity to

earn college credit by learning to play the guitar. In a 16-week online course, students will

receive personalized, one-on-one instruction covering various topics and styles customized to

their musical interests and goals. To participate, students need to have their own guitar and

fulfill a performance and jury requirement through Zoom or submit a recorded sample for

evaluation.

