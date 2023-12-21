An arrest warrant has been issued in connection with a shooting at an apartment complex
An arrest warrant has been issued for Anthony C. Conner, of St. Louis, in
connection with a shooting at an apartment complex. Charges include first-
degree domestic assault, armed criminal action, and two counts of
endangering the welfare of a child. Conner, currently not in custody, is
sought by the Cape Girardeau Police Department. The incident unfolded
during a reported domestic dispute on Rock Creek Lane at 2:45 p.m. on
Monday, where the victim reported that Conner, came from St. Louis, to
shoot her.