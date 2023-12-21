Cape Girardeau is set to receive nearly $200,000 for its lead service line inventory project
Cape Girardeau is set to receive nearly $200,000 for its lead service line
inventory project, as announced by the Missouri Department of Natural
Resources on Wednesday. The city will be granted $161,886.77 as part of
the American Rescue Plan Act State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds,
allocated through a water infrastructure grant program totaling over $410
million. The city had initially requested $200,000 for its lead pipe project.