Cape Girardeau is set to receive nearly $200,000 for its lead service line

inventory project, as announced by the Missouri Department of Natural

Resources on Wednesday. The city will be granted $161,886.77 as part of

the American Rescue Plan Act State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds,

allocated through a water infrastructure grant program totaling over $410

million. The city had initially requested $200,000 for its lead pipe project.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!