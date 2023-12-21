During Monday’s city council meeting public safety pay in Cape was a topic of discussion
Girardeau was a topic of discussion. A release from the City of Cape
highlighted the need for more competitive pay for police officers and
firefighters. To address this, Police Chief Wes Blair stated that the city
council will contemplate proposing real estate and personal property tax
rates closer to those already collected by other cities. The proposed plan
includes an 8% pay increase for police officers and firefighters in the first
year. The decision will be put to a vote by the voters on the ballot in April,
as approved.