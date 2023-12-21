During Monday’s city council meeting public safety pay in Cape was a topic of discussion

During Monday’s city council meeting, public safety pay in the City of Cape

Girardeau was a topic of discussion. A release from the City of Cape

highlighted the need for more competitive pay for police officers and

firefighters. To address this, Police Chief Wes Blair stated that the city

council will contemplate proposing real estate and personal property tax

rates closer to those already collected by other cities. The proposed plan

includes an 8% pay increase for police officers and firefighters in the first

year. The decision will be put to a vote by the voters on the ballot in April,

as approved.

