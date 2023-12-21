The Delta Area Economic Opportunity Corporation initiated the construction of anew homeless shelter in Sikeston on Wednesday morning

The Delta Area Economic Opportunity Corporation initiated the construction of a

new homeless shelter in Sikeston on Wednesday morning. Positioned between

Scott and Stoddard on Kathleen Street, the project was funded by an American

Rescue Plan Act grant. The upcoming shelter will boast a capacity approximately

three times larger than the previous one. The city of Sikeston generously

contributed the lot for the shelter, and the Land Clearance Redevelopment

Authority played a role in facilitating the shelter’s development.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!