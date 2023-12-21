The Delta Area Economic Opportunity Corporation initiated the construction of anew homeless shelter in Sikeston on Wednesday morning
Scott and Stoddard on Kathleen Street, the project was funded by an American
Rescue Plan Act grant. The upcoming shelter will boast a capacity approximately
three times larger than the previous one. The city of Sikeston generously
contributed the lot for the shelter, and the Land Clearance Redevelopment
Authority played a role in facilitating the shelter’s development.