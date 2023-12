Tractor Supply Company announced the completion of the remodel of its

Cape Girardeau store location yesterday and they are rolling out the red

carpet for the grand opening, Saturday, January 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There will be giveaways, storewide deals, and vendor displays and of

course everything that you love Tractor Supply for.

