Firefighters fought a residential structure fire in New Hamburg on

Wednesday afternoon. Scott City Fire 2841 responded to a mutual aid

request from N.B.C. Fire Protection District around 4:20 p.m. No injuries

were reported.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!