On Thursday, the Missouri House Democratic caucus made the decision to

expel state Rep. Sarah Unsicker, D-Shrewsbury, due to her contentious

social media conduct and her affiliation with Charles Johnson, an alleged alt-right political activist, and Eric Garland, a known conspiracy theorist and fringe political operative. Unsicker’s ties to these individuals had raised concerns among her Democratic colleagues, leading to the caucus’s vote for her removal.

