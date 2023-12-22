Missouri House Democratic caucus made the decision to expel state Rep Sarah Unsicker
On Thursday, the Missouri House Democratic caucus made the decision to
expel state Rep. Sarah Unsicker, D-Shrewsbury, due to her contentious
social media conduct and her affiliation with Charles Johnson, an alleged alt-right political activist, and Eric Garland, a known conspiracy theorist and fringe political operative. Unsicker’s ties to these individuals had raised concerns among her Democratic colleagues, leading to the caucus’s vote for her removal.