Southeast Missouri State University will transfer theservices offered by the APPLE Project to S.M.A.R.T. Senior Services

As of December 31, 2023, Southeast Missouri State University will transfer the
services offered by the APPLE Project to S.M.A.R.T. Senior Services. The APPLE
Project, an outreach program aiding seniors with Applications, Personal Papers,
Legal, and Environmental paperwork, will transition its free services for residents
aged 60 or older in Cape Girardeau, Perry, Scott, and Bollinger counties to the
newly established nonprofit organization, S.M.A.R.T. Senior Services.