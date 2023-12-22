Toyota has issued a recall that may impact many Missourians
Toyota has issued a recall that may impact many Missourians, covering
approximately 1 million vehicles due to a potential issue with the passenger
airbag. The recall encompasses 15 Toyota and Lexus models, such as the
Camry, Sienna, and RAV4, as well as the Lexus RX350 and ES250,
spanning model years between 2020 and 2022. The reason behind the
recall is a potential short-circuit in the occupant classification system sensor
within the affected vehicles.