Toyota has issued a recall that may impact many Missourians, covering

approximately 1 million vehicles due to a potential issue with the passenger

airbag. The recall encompasses 15 Toyota and Lexus models, such as the

Camry, Sienna, and RAV4, as well as the Lexus RX350 and ES250,

spanning model years between 2020 and 2022. The reason behind the

recall is a potential short-circuit in the occupant classification system sensor

within the affected vehicles.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!