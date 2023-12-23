Trading Post – December 23
2 female Alaskan Malamute pups
Pecans – $2/lb – ph #: 573-270-0490
————
Epiphone Dove acoustic guitar – $450
‘02 Jeep Liberty – $2,900 – ph #: 573-282-2268
————
Buying: tractor tire – ph #: 573-212-7566
————
Miniature Fender Stratacaster – $75 – ph #: 618-521-4515
————
‘08 Yamaha Stratoliner – $4,300 – ph #: 573-450-5075
————
King-size bed – FREE
50 gal aquarium – w/stand – FREE – ph #: 513-5505
————
Two-bedroom apartment – downtown Cape
15 in steel wheel – w/tire – 6 lug – FREE – ph #: 450-1862