Trading Post – December 30

2 female Alaskan Malamute pups – $200

Pecans – $2/lb – ph #: 573-270-0490

Epiphone Dove acoustic guitar – $450

‘02 Jeep Liberty – $2,900 – ph #: 573-282-2268

50 gal aquarium – w/stand – FREE

King-size bed – FREE

Coca-Cola memorabilia – ph #: 513-5505

‘04 Buick LeSabre – $2,500 

Buying: Hi 8 camcorder

Buying 14 in chrome trim rings – ph #: 334-3595

4-piece bedroom suite – $400

Encyclopedias – 1968-77 – ph #: 481-8140

Bunn 4-burner coffee maker – $50 – ph #: 573-382-0702

Fender American Standard Telecaster

Springfield Armory rifle

Smith & Wesson pistol – ph #: 573-334-6543

