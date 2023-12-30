Trading Post – December 30
2 female Alaskan Malamute pups – $200
Pecans – $2/lb – ph #: 573-270-0490
————
Epiphone Dove acoustic guitar – $450
‘02 Jeep Liberty – $2,900 – ph #: 573-282-2268
————
50 gal aquarium – w/stand – FREE
King-size bed – FREE
Coca-Cola memorabilia – ph #: 513-5505
————
‘04 Buick LeSabre – $2,500
Buying: Hi 8 camcorder
Buying 14 in chrome trim rings – ph #: 334-3595
————
4-piece bedroom suite – $400
Encyclopedias – 1968-77 – ph #: 481-8140
————
Bunn 4-burner coffee maker – $50 – ph #: 573-382-0702
————
Fender American Standard Telecaster
Springfield Armory rifle
Smith & Wesson pistol – ph #: 573-334-6543