Missouri Senate convened itssecond regular session of the 102nd General Assembly
As soon as the gavel hit Wednesday, the Missouri Senate convened its
second regular session of the 102nd General Assembly. Like many before
it in our state’s history, it happened during an election year where political
discourse was at an all time high. Senate President Pro Tem Caleb
Rowden tried to strike a unifying tone…
But like a scratch in a vinyl record, that unifying tone abruptly ended.
Members of the newly formed Missouri Freedom Caucus, made up of far-
right conservative Republicans, questioned why priorities like initiative
petition reform and property tax relief did not pass last year.