Missouri Senate convened itssecond regular session of the 102nd General Assembly

As soon as the gavel hit Wednesday, the Missouri Senate convened its

second regular session of the 102nd General Assembly. Like many before

it in our state’s history, it happened during an election year where political

discourse was at an all time high. Senate President Pro Tem Caleb

Rowden tried to strike a unifying tone…

But like a scratch in a vinyl record, that unifying tone abruptly ended.

Members of the newly formed Missouri Freedom Caucus, made up of far-

right conservative Republicans, questioned why priorities like initiative

petition reform and property tax relief did not pass last year.