The Missouri House’s Republican and Democratic leaders agree that the legislature must pass a bill this year to help cover the state’s Medicaid costs
taxes Missouri hospitals to help with those expenses. Conservatives are expected to waste no time this session delaying bill
progress, possibly putting the hospital tax bill at risk, along with many other
proposals. Democratic leader Crystal Quade, of Springfield, says she is
concerned about the fate of the bill…
House Speaker Dean Plocher , a Republican from St. Louis
County, says Missouri must pass the bill.