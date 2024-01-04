The Missouri House’s Republican and Democratic leaders agree that the

legislature must pass a bill this year to help cover the state’s Medicaid

costs. The federal reimbursement allowance bill, also known as the FRA,

taxes Missouri hospitals to help with those expenses. Conservatives are expected to waste no time this session delaying bill

progress, possibly putting the hospital tax bill at risk, along with many other

proposals. Democratic leader Crystal Quade, of Springfield, says she is

concerned about the fate of the bill…

House Speaker Dean Plocher , a Republican from St. Louis

County, says Missouri must pass the bill.