Missouri shoppers are advised to check their refrigerators as Valley Meats

has recalled nearly 7,000 pounds of raw ground beef products due to an E.

coli risk. The U.S. Department of Agriculture discovered the contamination

during routine testing on products produced on December 22, 2023.

Although there are no reported illnesses, the agency believes some

products may still be in freezers. Consumers are urged to dispose of or

return the recalled items to the store.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!