Valley Meats has recalled nearly 7,000 pounds of raw ground beef
Missouri shoppers are advised to check their refrigerators as Valley Meats
has recalled nearly 7,000 pounds of raw ground beef products due to an E.
coli risk. The U.S. Department of Agriculture discovered the contamination
during routine testing on products produced on December 22, 2023.
Although there are no reported illnesses, the agency believes some
products may still be in freezers. Consumers are urged to dispose of or
return the recalled items to the store.