Late Tuesday evening, a 22-year-old Fredericktown man sustained injuries

in a single-vehicle crash on Perry County Road 914. Arron N. Favier,

traveling north, veered off the right side of the roadway, according to the

Missouri State Highway Patrol. Favier, who was wearing a seat belt, was

flown to a St. Louis hospital with serious injuries.

