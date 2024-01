In February, Cape Girardeau will welcome a new sushi restaurant to its culinary

scene. Rock N Roll Sushi is set to open its doors on February 19 as announced on

its Facebook page. Originating in Mobile, Alabama, in 2010, Rock N Roll Sushi has

since expanded to over 50 locations across the southeastern United States.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!