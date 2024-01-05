Director of the Missouri Department of Conservation is retiring July 1

After a distinguished 30-year career in public service, Sara Parker Pauley,

Director of the Missouri Department of Conservation, has declared

her retirement effective July 1. Pauley started her public service journey as

a policy coordinator at MDC and made history as the first female director of

the agency in November 2016. Throughout her leadership, MDC has

consistently advanced its mission to safeguard and oversee the state’s fish,

forest, and wildlife resources while creating opportunities for citizens to

engage, appreciate, and learn about these invaluable assets.

