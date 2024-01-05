Following a verbal altercation on Wednesday, a Cape Girardeau man was

arrested. Responding to a weapon violation on South Ellis Street that

afternoon, officers from the Cape Girardeau Police Department engaged

with the victims, who reported a dispute with 19-year-old Savion E. Haley.

In the course of the altercation, Haley discharged one shot towards the

victims. Haley has been apprehended and is facing charges of first-degree

assault, felony armed criminal action, and two counts of unlawful use of a

weapon.

