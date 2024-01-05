Jackson School District achieved an impressive score on the state annual performance
In the 2022-23 school year, the Jackson School District achieved an
impressive 85.5% on the state annual performance report, marking an
almost 10% improvement from the prior year. Notably, 70% of districts
statewide experienced lower scores in the 2022-23 school year compared
to the previous year. Jackson School District stands out as the sole large
public school in Southeast Missouri with an increase, while neighboring
districts like Sikeston, Cape Girardeau, and Poplar Bluff saw
declines. Please read the Southeast Missourian for more.