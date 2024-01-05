Jackson School District achieved an impressive score on the state annual performance

In the 2022-23 school year, the Jackson School District achieved an

impressive 85.5% on the state annual performance report, marking an

almost 10% improvement from the prior year. Notably, 70% of districts

statewide experienced lower scores in the 2022-23 school year compared

to the previous year. Jackson School District stands out as the sole large

public school in Southeast Missouri with an increase, while neighboring

districts like Sikeston, Cape Girardeau, and Poplar Bluff saw

declines. Please read the Southeast Missourian for more.

