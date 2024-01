The legal proceedings against Mark Coger, Jr., accused of stealing multiple

vehicles, progress. Facing 12 felony charges, including first-degree robbery,

first-degree kidnapping, and armed criminal action, he also carries five

misdemeanor charges. In the recent preliminary hearing on Thursday, the

judge determined probable cause for all counts, advancing the case.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!