Trading Post – January 6

Epiphone Dove acoustic guitar – $450

‘02 Jeep Liberty – $2,900 – ph #: 573-282-2268

————

Fender American Standard Telecaster

Springfield Armory rifle

Smith & Wesson pistol – ph #: 573-334-6543

————

Martin acoustic guitar – $900 – ph #: 573-380-4100

————

Tree trimming service – ph #: 573-837-3237

————

‘01 Honda CR-V – 4wd – $1,400

Buying: commercial palette racks – ph #: 573-450-2920

————

1956 Allis Chambers WD45 tractor – $1,500 – ph #: 618-697-7740

————

Seasoned hardwood firewood – $55/rank – ph #: 573-270-9610

