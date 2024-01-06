Trading Post – January 6
Epiphone Dove acoustic guitar – $450
‘02 Jeep Liberty – $2,900 – ph #: 573-282-2268
————
Fender American Standard Telecaster
Springfield Armory rifle
Smith & Wesson pistol – ph #: 573-334-6543
————
Martin acoustic guitar – $900 – ph #: 573-380-4100
————
Tree trimming service – ph #: 573-837-3237
————
‘01 Honda CR-V – 4wd – $1,400
Buying: commercial palette racks – ph #: 573-450-2920
————
1956 Allis Chambers WD45 tractor – $1,500 – ph #: 618-697-7740
————
Seasoned hardwood firewood – $55/rank – ph #: 573-270-9610