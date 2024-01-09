A Missouri House committee has released its recommendation on the earnings tax
St. Louis. The recommendation from Republican Representative Jim
Murphy calls for a gradual phase-out of the tax tied to pre-determined
revenue increases. As for the state Senate, President Pro Tem Caleb
Rowden is not a fan of the earnings tax…
Senate Democratic Leader John Rizzo, who represents Kansas City area,
says that it’s approved ‘overwhelmingly’ in both cities.