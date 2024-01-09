A Missouri House committee has released its recommendation on the

earnings tax, which is paid by people who work and live in Kansas City and

St. Louis. The recommendation from Republican Representative Jim

Murphy calls for a gradual phase-out of the tax tied to pre-determined

revenue increases. As for the state Senate, President Pro Tem Caleb

Rowden is not a fan of the earnings tax…

Senate Democratic Leader John Rizzo, who represents Kansas City area,

says that it’s approved ‘overwhelmingly’ in both cities.