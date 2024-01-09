Cape Girardeau is home to the best designed large dentist office in the country
Cape Girardeau is home to the best-designed large dentist office in the
country. This isn’t an exaggeration – Dr. Ross Bennett, owner of Bennett
Family Dentistry, holds the certificate from the American Dental Association
(ADA) to validate this claim. His practice at 989 N. Mount Auburn Road
secured the top spot in the large new build category for the ADA’s 2023
Design Innovation Awards. These awards recognize outstanding new large,
