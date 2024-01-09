Cape Girardeau is home to the best-designed large dentist office in the

country. This isn’t an exaggeration – Dr. Ross Bennett, owner of Bennett

Family Dentistry, holds the certificate from the American Dental Association

(ADA) to validate this claim. His practice at 989 N. Mount Auburn Road

secured the top spot in the large new build category for the ADA’s 2023

Design Innovation Awards. These awards recognize outstanding new large,

small, and remodeled dental offices across the nation. Read more in the Southeast Missourian

