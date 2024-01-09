Dr. Bill Stacy, the former president of Southeast Missouri State University,

has passed away at the age of 85. The obituary at Ford and Son’s Funeral

Home reports that Stacy died on Thursday, January 4. Serving as the 12th

president of the university for approximately 10 years in the 1980s, Stacy

had previously attended Southeast, earning his undergraduate degree in

speech and physical education in 1960. He later joined the Southeast

faculty as an assistant professor of speech in 1967.

