Dr. Bill Stacy, the former president of Southeast Missouri State University, has passed away at the age of 85
Home reports that Stacy died on Thursday, January 4. Serving as the 12th
president of the university for approximately 10 years in the 1980s, Stacy
had previously attended Southeast, earning his undergraduate degree in
speech and physical education in 1960. He later joined the Southeast
faculty as an assistant professor of speech in 1967.