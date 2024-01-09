KZIM KSIM has tickets to Jagged Little Pill

SOME SHOWS YOU SEE. THIS SHOW YOU FEEL.

Joy, love, heartache, strength, wisdom, catharsis, LIFE — everything we’ve been waiting to see in a Broadway show — is here in the exhilarating, fearless new musical based on Alanis Morissette’s world-changing music. Directed by Tony© Award-winner Diane Paulus with a Tony-winning book by Diablo Cody and Grammy-winning score, this electrifying production about a perfectly imperfect American family vaults the audience to its collective feet . You live, you learn, you remember what it’s like to feel truly human… at JAGGED LITTLE PILL. Listen to Real Talk With Riggin to win tickets January 15th through the 18th! We have tickets to the Friday night show!