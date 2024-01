In 1861, Bloomfield, Missouri, witnessed the debut of the first Stars and

Stripes newspaper. Laura Dumey, the executive director of the Stars and

Stripes Museum, emphasizes the museum’s significance to the local

community. Every displayed artifact in the museum is a donation from the

public. The Stars and Stripes Museum provides free admission and is open

every day except Sundays and Tuesdays.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!