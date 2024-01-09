The inaugural Stuffed Animal Checkup Day will be held at the Jackson Veterinary Clinic this Saturday
1 p.m. at the Jackson Veterinary Clinic on MO 72 in Jackson, Missouri,
families and children are invited to bring their stuffed animals for a checkup
at the clinic. The event will feature different stations offering bandaging, X-
rays, vaccines, and more. Additionally, there will be a station with live
cattle, and hot dogs and snacks will be provided for the kids.