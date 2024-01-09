The Missouri State Highway Patrol is introducing an additional AcceleratedAcademy in 2024
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is introducing an additional Accelerated
Academy in 2024, eliminating the need for in-state applicants to relocate.
The Patrol encourages individuals of all backgrounds to apply for the 15-
week Accelerated recruit class, with testing available at nine locations in
Missouri.
(Successful test participants can proceed in the selection process for the
121st (Accelerated) Recruit Class, starting training on July 1, 2024, and
graduating on October 25, 2024.)