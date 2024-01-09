The Missouri State Highway Patrol is introducing an additional AcceleratedAcademy in 2024

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is introducing an additional Accelerated

Academy in 2024, eliminating the need for in-state applicants to relocate.

The Patrol encourages individuals of all backgrounds to apply for the 15-

week Accelerated recruit class, with testing available at nine locations in

Missouri.

(Successful test participants can proceed in the selection process for the

121st (Accelerated) Recruit Class, starting training on July 1, 2024, and

graduating on October 25, 2024.)

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!