Figures for December of 2023 show Governor Mike Parson granted 29 pardons for people in Missouri prisons. A notice from the state says their families have been or are in the process of being notified. In addition to the pardons in December, the governor also denied 77 clemency applications.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!