In connection to a shootout at a bar and restaurant in downtown Cape

Girardeau in March 2023, a third person now faces charges. Larry

McIntyre, a 53-year-old, was charged on January 8 with unlawful

possession of a firearm. The charges are linked to the incident that took

place at Hotshots on March 4, 2023. According to police, McIntyre was

provided with a handgun following a fight inside the establishment.

Allegedly, he raised the firearm, triggering a shootout. It is noteworthy that

McIntyre is prohibited from possessing a gun due to a previous felony

conviction.

