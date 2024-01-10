In connection to a shootout at a bar and restaurant in downtown Cape Girardeau in March 2023, a third person now faces charges
McIntyre, a 53-year-old, was charged on January 8 with unlawful
possession of a firearm. The charges are linked to the incident that took
place at Hotshots on March 4, 2023. According to police, McIntyre was
provided with a handgun following a fight inside the establishment.
Allegedly, he raised the firearm, triggering a shootout. It is noteworthy that
McIntyre is prohibited from possessing a gun due to a previous felony
conviction.