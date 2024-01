KZIM KSIM wants to send you and 3 friends to Mizzou Arena with a couple of parking passes and tickets to this Saturday’s basketball game against the South Carolina Gamecocks! Catch the excitement of Mizzou Tigers basketball LIVE! Tip off is at 3:30p. Contest ends at 11p on 1/11, ONE DAY ONLY, so get entered below. Good luck!

