An attorney says the loss of a Tyson Foods poultry processing plant in southeast Missouri has been costly
An attorney says the loss of a Tyson Foods poultry processing plant in
southeast Missouri has been costly to local farmers and the company
should be held accountable. Russ Oliver is an attorney representing four
poultry farmers who are suing Tyson to recoup losses. He says farmers
made million-dollar investments to update to poultry barns, provided labor,
land and equipment with the promise the site would stay open and now…
He says farmers found out through the media in August the Tyson plant in
Dexter was closing in October 2023.