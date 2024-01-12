An attorney says the loss of a Tyson Foods poultry processing plant in

southeast Missouri has been costly to local farmers and the company

should be held accountable. Russ Oliver is an attorney representing four

poultry farmers who are suing Tyson to recoup losses. He says farmers

made million-dollar investments to update to poultry barns, provided labor,

land and equipment with the promise the site would stay open and now…

He says farmers found out through the media in August the Tyson plant in

Dexter was closing in October 2023.