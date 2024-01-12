Banking services for cannabis dispensaries in Missouri are limited due tomarijuana being illegal on the federal level

Banking services for cannabis dispensaries in Missouri are limited due to

marijuana being illegal on the federal level. Jack Cardetti with the trade

group MoCann Trade hopes Congress will pass legislation that would

prevent banks from being penalized by the feds for doing business with

cannabis dispensaries:

Last year, Governor Mike Parson signed a new law that allows the

Department of Health and Senior Services to share financial information

from marijuana businesses with banking institutions. Most dispensaries in

Missouri are cash-only, although some will accept debit cards.