Banking services for cannabis dispensaries in Missouri are limited due tomarijuana being illegal on the federal level
group MoCann Trade hopes Congress will pass legislation that would
prevent banks from being penalized by the feds for doing business with
cannabis dispensaries:
Last year, Governor Mike Parson signed a new law that allows the
Department of Health and Senior Services to share financial information
from marijuana businesses with banking institutions. Most dispensaries in
Missouri are cash-only, although some will accept debit cards.