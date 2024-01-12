People often don’t consider blood donations until they find themselves inneed

People often don’t consider blood donations until they find themselves in

need. The American Red Cross warns that the nation’s blood supply is

currently at a 20-year low, and the potential consequences are severe.

Blood, while renewable, is not easily acquired.

With a new person in the U.S. needing blood every two seconds, the need

is dire. While it may seem challenging to make a meaningful impact with a

single donation, one person’s gift can benefit three people.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!