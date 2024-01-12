People often don’t consider blood donations until they find themselves inneed
People often don’t consider blood donations until they find themselves in
need. The American Red Cross warns that the nation’s blood supply is
currently at a 20-year low, and the potential consequences are severe.
Blood, while renewable, is not easily acquired.
With a new person in the U.S. needing blood every two seconds, the need
is dire. While it may seem challenging to make a meaningful impact with a
single donation, one person’s gift can benefit three people.