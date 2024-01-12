SHOOTING 900 BLOCK HACKBERRY STREET

On Thursday January 11, 2024, officers with the Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the 900-Block of Hackberry Street in reference to shots fired. Officers arrived on scene and were advised a juvenile had been transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Officers located four vehicles in the 900-Block of Hackberry with apparent bullet holes along with two residences. Other officers responded to the hospital to speak with the juvenile victim. The victim was uncooperative with officers and left the hospital against medical advice. Officers made contact with the driver, a juvenile, of the vehicle that dropped the victim off at the hospital for treatment. While speaking with the driver, officers located bullet holes in the vehicle. During a search of the vehicle, officers located a loaded firearm

that had previously been reported as stolen from Cape Girardeau. The driver of the vehicle was taken into custody and transported to the Cape Girardeau

County Juvenile Office for questioning. This is an ongoing investigation; anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department.



Business Line: 573-335-6621

Anonymous Tip Line: 573-339-6313

Text “CAPEPD” to 847411